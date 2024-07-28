Katrina Kaif shares stunning pics from Austrian getaway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the movie 'Merry Christmas,' left fans in awe as she shared glimpses of her serene holiday in Austria.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Katrina posted stunning pictures from her stay in Altaussee, Austria, where she enjoyed the region's natural beauty.

In her first story, Katrina shared a breathtaking view of the mountains surrounding a picturesque lake.

She captioned it, "Breathtaking views around the lake at Altaussee."

Another story showed her enjoying a cup of morning tea amidst lush greenery. The serene setting perfectly captured the calm and relaxing vibe of her holiday.

Continuing to share the beauty of her surroundings, Katrina posted more pictures of the stunning landscape, calling it 'Bliss.'

She also shared a picture of her simple yet cozy dinner of crackers and soup, with the caption "Dinner time."

The last story was a selfie taken from the balcony of her accommodation. Wearing a floral-printed outfit, Katrina looked radiant with a big smile on her face. Surrounded by the natural beauty of Altaussee, she captioned the photo, "Home away from home."

Earlier on Thursday, Katrina treated fans with beautiful pictures from her Austria diaries

Katrina dropped breathtaking photos from her vacation on her Instagram account.

The first picture featured Katrina dressed in all black, seated on a bench on the side of a lake and enjoying looking at the mountains in front.

She also shared stunning sun-kissed pictures of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

A couple of days back, the 'Merry Christmas' actress celebrated her birthday in London, and expressed gratitude for the love and birthday wishes she received from fans and friends on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a non-makeup look picture of herself along with a message, which stated, "Thank you for all your birthday wishes."

Radiating natural beauty in a no-makeup look, clad in a navy blue cardigan, Katrina cutely posed for the camera with a smile.

After her birthday celebration, Katrina also attended the screening of her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal's recent release 'Bad Newz'.

Meanwhile, at a recent 'Bad Newz' promotional event in Delhi, Vicky addressed the pregnancy rumours about Katrina and termed it 'speculations.'

He said, "Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh [The good news that you are talking about], we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi.

She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

