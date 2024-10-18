Katrina Kaif shows her ‘Dil Gulabi’ side

Mumbai, Oct 18 Katrina Kaif recently captivated her fans by sharing a series of her stunning photos that radiated elegance and charm.

In her latest post, the actress showcased her fashion sense in a chic floral outfit, complemented by delicate accessories that added a touch of glamour. The photos, featuring Katrina in various poses, highlighted her beauty and poise, leaving her followers in awe. On Friday, the ‘Tiger 3’ actress shared her gorgeous snaps, captioning them, “Dil Gulabi.” In the first photo, Katrina is seen looking at the camera while posing; In the next, she looks away from the camera. The actress wore a stylish draped cream-coloured dress adorned with floral patterns. She opted for a natural makeup look that accentuated her flawless skin with a radiant, dewy finish and a nude lip colour. Her hair was styled in loose waves, gently cascading over her shoulders.

Katrina’s post quickly garnered attention, receiving love from her fans and followers. One fan commented, “The prettiest one on the planet.” Another wrote, “She is aging like fine wine.” The actress had previously shared stunning photos of herself in a saree on the occasion of Navratri. Speaking of Kaif’s work front, she has carved a successful niche for herself in Hindi cinema. She is widely recognized for her roles in films such as ‘Raajneeti’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Bang Bang’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, and ‘Tiger 3.’

Katrina Kaif was most recently seen in the 2023 film ‘Merry Christmas’, where she took on the intriguing role of Maria in the mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Next, Katrina will appear in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. However, the film has reportedly been delayed due to scheduling issues.

