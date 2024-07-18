Katrina Kaif thanks everyone for birthday wishes, shares 'no-makeup' picture

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 18 : Katrina Kaif, who recently celebrated her birthday, expressed gratitude for the love and birthday wishes she received from fans and friends on her special day.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Katrina posted a non-makeup look picture of herself along with a message, which stated, "Thank you for all your birthday wishes."

Radiating natural beauty in a no-makeup look, clad in a navy blue cardigan, Katrina cutely posed for the camera with a smile.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Another year of your smile in this world."

Another user commented, "Looking So Fabulous."

On July 16, Katrina turned a year older.

To make the day more memorable, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to shower love and birthday wishes on his wife, Katrina Kaif, in a touching gesture that has captured the hearts of fans and fellow celebrities alike.

The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 9, 2021, continue to set relationship goals with their affectionate public displays.

Vicky took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snapshots from their personal moments together.

The first photo captures the duo hugging each other, radiating deep affection and pure contentment. Following that is a snapshot of the duo holding hands at their wedding reception.

The series concludes with a rare picture of Vicky and Kat engaged in prayer during their griha pravesh puja.

Alongside the pictures, Vicky wrote, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!"

From romantic leads to powerful characters, Katrina has traversed various genres, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

From her debut in 'Boom' to her latest outings, Katrina Kaif has evolved into one of Bollywood's most bankable stars, charming audiences with her beauty, grace, and dedication to her craft.

As she continues to explore new avenues in cinema, her journey remains an inspiration to aspiring actors and fans alike.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi.

She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

