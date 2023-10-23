Katrina Kaif to Kajol, celebs offer prayers at Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Several B-town celebs on Monday offered prayers at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Juhu, Mumbai.

Actor Katrina Kaif looked absolutely gorgeous as she opted for a bright yellow saree at the Durga Puja pandal.

Actor Sonam Kapoor arrived with her father Anil Kapoor at the pandal.

Sonam looked beautiful as she donned a bright red suit.

Anil, on the other hand, wore a cream-coloured kurta.

The father-daughter duo was seen posing in front of the paps.

Actor Rani Mukerji also visited the pandal in a baby pink saree. She tied her hair into a bun and completed her look with a gajra.

Veteran stars Jaya Bachchan and Jackie Shroff also arrived at the Durga Puja pandal.

Jaya wore a cream-coloured saree, while Jackie opted for a yellow kurta.

Actor Kajol also visited with her song Yug.

Kajol was seen interacting with her 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' co-star Rani Mukerji.

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media.

Dugra Puja festivities, which started on October 20, will conclude on October 24 this year. Dedicated to Maa Durga, the festival marks her arrival and is considered very auspicious. It also marks the beginning of the festive season and here are several traditions associated with it. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and the power of the divine to protect the world.

