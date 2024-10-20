Katrina Kaif to Parineeti Chopra: B-town wives share stunning Karwa Chauth pics on social media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : B-town wives celebrated Karwa Chauth with much love and joy, sharing beautiful moments on social media. From traditional outfits to heartwarming captions, their celebrations lit up the day.

Katrina Kaif posted stunning pictures from the occasion, wearing a lovely baby pink and golden saree. One of the photos showed her taking blessings from Vicky Kaushal's mother, while another captured a sweet family moment with Vicky and his parents. She also shared a solo picture, looking radiant in her saree, proudly flaunting her sindoor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBWqIt9SX48/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Kirti Kharbanda also shared adorable pictures with husband Pulkit Samrat. Dressed in a golden saree, Kirti posed alongside Pulkit, who wore a simple white kurta. She shared her excitement about celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after marriage, writing a heartfelt note about childhood dreams and traditions.

"Hum Celebrating the 1st of every festival in the first year of marriage has been a tradition in every family for as long as I can remember. Karwachauth being one of them. Every karwachauth, i would sit behind my mother, watch her perform the aarti, look at Chanda mama and then at papa from across the channi , dress up and apply mehendi. I'd also wake up for the sargi. I found it fascinating! All that while thinking to myself, I want this,For me. So today, I tick one more thing off my bucket list. The 10 year old me is shy and blushing! He's good looking also, now that's the cherry on top! P.S. Being married (to the right person) was also on my bucket list :) and I'm happy to announce, it's going splendidly," read her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBWd6v8oklw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Rakul Preet added a set of romantic photos with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. Both wore matching red outfits, and Rakul's sweet caption read, "My sun, moon, universe, my everything... happy Karwa Chauth from us to you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBWnOpAh3Qr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Raghav Chadha shared beautiful moments from his first Karwa Chauth with wife Parineeti Chopra. In one picture, he could be seen breaking her fast, while his touching caption praised her dedication and love for the tradition.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBWnuiMyOW3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"I'm so in awe of how you fast all day with such strength and grace. You've put so much love and dedication into this day from sunrise to moonrise - am so moved... it leaves me wondering how I can ever match that kind of selflessness... Happy Karwa Chauth, my darling Paru! #KarwaChauth," read his caption.

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, also posted a sweet selfie with her husband, calling him her "sun and moon."

Mouni Roy joined in the celebration by sharing a lovely series of pictures with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, as they celebrated Karwa Chauth. Dressed in pink, Mouni looked stunning as she shared the joy of the special day with her fans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBWn0_qyZIz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband.

The married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the moon plays vital role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'chandrama'.

