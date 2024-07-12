Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony, check out pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left everyone awestruck during the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Katrina opted for a red sari with golden border that she teamed up with a matching blouse. She looked gorgeous in an open-straight hairstyle. The 'New York' actor completed her look with golden jhumkas and a stunning neckpiece. Vicky, on the other hand looked dapper in a sherwani with floral motifs and brown shoes.

Actor Ajay Devgn who arrived with his son Yug in tow also arrived to attend the wedding ceremony.

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan slayed the red carpet with his presence and dapper look at the star-studded wedding. The 'Pathaan' actor accompanied by his beautiful wife Gauri Khan looked striking in a green Pathani sherwani-styled set in green.

King Khan's children Suhana and Aryan Khan also joined the star-studded guest list at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

While Suhana wore a golden-silver-toned stylish saree, Aryan looked chic in a black suit. The siblings were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs.

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas, John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on last night.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

