Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy New Year gateway in Rajasthan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who flew out of Mumbai earlier this week, are holidaying in Rajasthan. On Thursday morning, Katrina shared a set of stunning pictures from her holiday with husband Vicky Kaushal. She captioned the post: "So magical ... I think one of my favourite places ever." Vicky Kaushal too posted a couple of shots from the safari as well as a few sun-kissed pictures of himself from his holiday. He captioned the post: "Here's to rising up in 2023." Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Katrina and Vicky left for Rajasthan after celebrating Christmas with their family. The couple had hosted a Christmas dinner and a pyjama party for close friends and family in Mumbai. Katrina had wished her fans by sharing a family picture that showed her and Vicky posing with his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena and brother Sunny Kaushal as well as her sister Isabelle Kaif.Their pyjama party had all from their friends including Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur to Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi in attendance. Katrina is working on her next with Vijay Sethupathi. Titled Merry Christmas, the film is being directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. She recently unveiled the first poster of the film that showed a man and a woman clinging their broken wine glasses filled with blood. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan lined up for release next year.