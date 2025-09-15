Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Baby After Four Years of Marriage, Says Reports

Bollywood's another star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first baby. Their is no official announcement from either of them but if reports are to be believed couple will be welcoming their first baby by October or November nearly after four years of marriage. Rumour of their pregnancy are circulating around from past few months and Katrina Kaif being away from lime-light added fuel to it.

According to NDTV report, NDTV Kat will take a long maternity break once the baby arrives. Sources revealed that she wishes to be a hands-on mother. Talking about the rumours Vicky Kaushal during Good News Bad News promotion stated that, "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky kaushal are very private couple. They dated for while and got married on December 9, 2021 in and intimate wedding ceremony. The couple had their grand wedding Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.