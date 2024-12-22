Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal turn heads with their stylish look at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to grab attention, whether it's with their impeccable fashion sense or their chemistry as a couple. Their recent appearance at Mumbai airport was no different, as they effortlessly turned heads with their stylish and dapper looks.

In the visuals circulating on the Internet, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen making their entry into the Mumbai Airport.

Katrina was spotted wearing a formal shirt and black jeans. She paired her attire with a long coat and black sunglasses.

Whereas, Vicky sported a dapper look in all-black attire. He donned a black jogger and T-shirt and paired it with a jacket, sunglasses and a cap.

The couple looked stylish as they posed for the paps.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, the 'Sam Bahadur' actor recently made a surprise entry at Karan Ajula's ongoing 'It Was All A Dream' India tour concert in Mumbai.

While grooving with Karan, the duo delighted fans with a sensational live performance on the song 'Tauba Tauba' from their film 'Bad Newz.'

The performance of the duo left the crowd ecstatic, with fans even chanting Katrina Kaif's name, making Vicky blush in response.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in magnum opus 'Mahavatar'. In the film, he will essay the legendary warrior sage Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026.

The announcement of 'Mahavatar' comes on the heels of Vicky Kaushal's success in films like 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' and his upcoming project 'Chhaava', based on the life of Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj.

