Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' trailer out, Vicky Kaushal gives a shoutout to team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to make your January 2024 exciting with their thriller 'Merry Christmas'.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer which left moviegoers intrigued.

Going by the trailer of the film, director Sriram Raghavan has put his signature spin to the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction and surprise await the audience. A simple chance meeting becomes a full-blown obsession between two strangers which goes on to have increasingly dangerous consequences.

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's chemistry is refreshing and is bound to impress the audience.

The trailer is currently trending on social media. Not only fans showered praises on the team after watching the trailer but Katrina's husband Vicky was also left amazed.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky gave a huge shout to 'Merry Christmas' team.

"One of the best cut Trailers! Can't wait for this gem from the genius @sriram.raghavanofficial! @katrinakaif @actorvijaysethupathi A @sanjaykapoor250o

@rameshtaurani @tips @matchboxpix #MerryChristmas Trailer," he wrote.

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

'Merry Christmas' is all slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg. Merry Christmas' songs have been composed by Pritam and penned by Varun Grover.

