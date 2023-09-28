Katrina Kaif wishes her 'best devar' Sunny Kaushal on his birthday 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Actor Katrina Kaif, on Thursday, extended her heartfelt greetings to her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal on his birthday.

The 'Tiger 3' actor took to Instagram Story and shared a throwback picture featuring Sunny and actor Vicky Kaushal.

Calling him 'Best devar', she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best devar @sunsunnykhez" with white heart emojis.

His brother and actor Vicky Kaushal also extended his heartfelt greetings to his brother.

Actor Sharvari Wagh also took to her Instagram Story and wished her rumored beau Sunny Kaushal with an adorable picture of them together. She wrote, "Also, Happpyyyyy Birthdayyyyy Sunyyyyy."

Sunny and Sharvari share the screen space in the OTT web series 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' and, reportedly, they are dating. However, none of them has made it official.

Recently, Sunny surprised his fans by unveiling his first rap song.

Titled 'Jhandey', the track was released on Sunny's YouTube channel "SunSunnyKhez".

Sharing the song's link, Sunny took to Instagram and wrote, "Main karna ohi jo mainu pasand,par duniya yeh kaindi Jhandey tu gadd. Lyrical video of Jhandey is out now. Have a listen, have fun! Happy birthday to me."

Bharg Kale has produced the track.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny earlier this year came up with the film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga', which focuses on a flight attendant (Yami Gautam) who gets tricked by her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal) and is made to smuggle diamonds. They decide to steal the diamonds instead but their heist goes wrong when their flight gets hijacked.

In the film, fans saw Sunny in a completely different avatar. He will be next seen in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon.

On the other hand, Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

