Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday: May all wonderful things of life be with you

Mumbai, Dec 27 Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Merry Christmas’, sent birthday wishes to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

On Friday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a monochromatic picture of Salman.

She wrote on the picture, “Happiest Birthday @beingsalmankhan May all the wonderful things of life be with you this year and always”.

Katrina earlier dated Salman before the two parted ways. Katrina went on to marry Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in 2021. The two tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan.

The actress seems to be on an acting sabbatical. After her marriage, the actress has so far done only three films, ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Tiger 3’ in which she reunited with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and ‘Merry Christmas’.

While Katrina seems to be making the most of her break, her husband, Vicky Kaushal has been constantly climbing up the ladder of stardom. The actor, who has done relatively diverse work in a span of 9 years, was last seen in ‘Bad Newz’ in which he shared the screen with Bollywood sensation Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The actor has ‘Chhaava’ lined up for the release. The film was suppose to clash swords with the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ at the box-office but the makers decided to push the film’s release.

'Chhava', directed by Laxman Utekar, is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

The first look of 'Chhava' was attached with the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Stree 2’. The first look of the film showcased Vicky fighting off the enemies inside a fort as he leaps and kills them while trying to “hold the fort”.

Vicky also has the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love and War’ in the pipeline.

