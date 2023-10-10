Katrina Kaif's new poster of 'Tiger 3' out, film to release this Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for their forthcoming action-drama thriller 'Tiger 3'.

With less than a month till the film's release, Salman took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the film's new poster, which features Katrina Kaif.

He wrote, "Zoya #Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October. #Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyNOSZjIjyf/?hl=en

Katrina can be seen performing a fighting scene, holding a rope in one hand and pistols in the other.

Katrina Kaif also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Fighting fire with fire, that's Zoya.....#Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October.

#Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @beingsalmankhan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyNQE2dNiDF/?hl=en

After the poster launch, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

" Woohoo Namesake," film director Zoya Akhtar commented.

" Kat," director Karan Johar wrote.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan commented, "Looking awesome."

The trailer for 'Tiger 3' will be out on October 16.

Excited about the film's release, Salman earlier said, "Expect the unexpected from the trailer & the film and get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3's story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn't believe what Adi and the team had come up with! This is definitely Tiger's most dangerous mission and he has to risk his life to stand a chance."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' will be released this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet.

