Katy Perry announces new single 'Woman's World'

Washington [US], June 18 : Pop sensation Katy Perry has set the stage for a new musical era with the announcement of her upcoming single, 'Woman's World,' slated for release on July 11 at 7 pm ET.

Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the debut, which will be followed by the premiere of the official music video the next day, as per the post shared by Perry on her official Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8Up1_OJlOV/

The announcement came after Perry recently held exclusive listening sessions for her highly anticipated sixth album, signalling a fresh chapter in her musical journey.

The single cover art, shot by Jack Bridgland, showcases Perry in striking metallic armour-like pants paired with a bikini top.

Teasing her fans, Perry shared a snippet of 'Woman's World' on Instagram, singing along to the empowering lyrics in a selfie-style video, amplifying excitement for what's to come from her new album.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8U_R1ZSN7i/

Details about the album, including its title and release date, remain under wraps, adding to the intrigue surrounding Perry's musical comeback.

Her last album, 'Smile,' debuted in August 2020 and featured singles like 'Daisies' and the title track.

In the interim between albums, Perry expanded her artistic horizons with a residency in Las Vegas titled Play, which captivated audiences from 2021 to 2023, as per Variety.

The residency concluded last November with a promise of more to come, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her next move in the music industry.

Beyond her music career, Perry also made a significant mark as a judge on 'American Idol,' serving for seven seasons.

Earlier this year, she announced her departure from the show after the 22nd season, which concluded in May.

