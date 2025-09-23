Katy Perry celebrates 1st anniversary of ‘143’ with special tribute to her Katy Cats

Los Angeles, Sep 23 Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is celebrating the first anniversary of her album ‘143’ with an ode to her fans. On Tuesday, the singer took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from her performances and also the behind the scenes imagery.

She also penned a long note in the caption as she expressed her gratitude to her fan, whom she calls KC (Katy Cats).

She wrote, “You KCs know I’m not one for anniversary posts. I tend to be mostly a futurist but it would be negligent of me to not acknowledge the incredible impact this last year has had on me. 1 year ago, 143 came out and I took the weekend to reflect. Records are snapshots of an artist trying to tell their story of where they are now or have been, and hope someone will hear themselves in some of the messages. 143 to me was literally me saying I love you to my fans. Looking back now, I realize it has been all about reconnecting to my fans through these songs and through this wonderful tour that has given me the opportunity to see so many of you again and for the first time. We cats (and rats) have been through a rollercoaster, but wherever the ride took us, we have been together”.

She further mentioned that she is very proud of the community that she and her fans have built, and what it has become over the years. She stressed on the importance of history as we learn from history, we are reminded of how to and what not to do when we look back.

She went on, “We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable. Let’s hope we get to evolve together for years to come and at the end of it all be proud and at peace with how we tried our best in this imperfect world. Lately I have been seeing 341 which has me thinking now after giving so much. Do I love myself, finally? Well, I get the opportunity to answer that question anew every day. Today’s answer is yes. I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment. Proud of myself, proud of my fans and proud that I keep on swinging. Wrapping up the South American leg once again reminded me of what’s real”.

“There’s no coincidence I would be doing that exactly one year from when I put out the album and played Rock In Rio in Brazil. Through my years in the spotlight, I have been beloved, tested and tried. That’s the journey. I am blessed to know that there’s always two sides to each coin, and I learn that even when I hit tails, somehow through it all, I keep making my wishes”, she added.

