Katy Perry edits Harrison Butker's controversial speech for LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Washington [US], June 3 : In a bold move to kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month, pop sensation Katy Perry has ignited a wave of applause and controversy simultaneously.

Perry took to Instagram to share a revamped version of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's contentious commencement speech, stirring the pot of public discourse once again.

The original speech, delivered by Butker at Kansas' Benedictine College on May 11th, had raised eyebrows with its commentary on marriage, motherhood, and controversial stances on issues like abortion and IVF, according to E! News.

Butker's remarks drew a mix of reactions, prompting him to defend his Catholic faith at the Courage Under Fire Gala in Nashville, as per E! News.

However, Perry, known for her advocacy and support of LGBTQ+ rights, decided to intervene by offering her own spin on Butker's words.

Taking to social media, she shared a heavily edited version of the speech, tailor-made for what she affectionately dubbed "my girls, my graduates, and my gays."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7sSJyovXU7/?hl=en

"Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays you can do anything," Perry exclaimed in her Instagram post, accompanied by snippets of Butker's speech seamlessly stitched together to reflect a more inclusive and celebratory tone.

The edited version emphasized empowerment, diversity, and inclusivity, perfectly aligned with the spirit of Pride Month.

While Perry's gesture was met with applause from her supporters, it also reignited debates surrounding Butker's original remarks.

Reportedly, the NFL player, in his defence, reiterated his commitment to his Catholic faith, acknowledging the polarizing nature of his beliefs in the public sphere.

