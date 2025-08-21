Katy Perry "isn't looking to date right now" after Orlando Bloom split

Washington DC [US], August 21 : Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is currently focusing on her Lifetimes Tour and raising daughter Daisy Dove, who turns five on August 26, amid her breakup from Orlando Bloom, reported People.

"Katy isn't looking to date right now," the source said, adding, "She's still in the middle of a tour; she's a single mom and navigating some major personal changes."

In late June, Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, confirmed they had ended their engagement after being in an on-and-off relationship for nine years. They welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the statement read.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is and always will be raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect, " according to People.

Amid her split from Bloom, Perry has been busy on her Lifetimes World Tour that kicked off in April and continues through December. The tour showcases music from throughout her career, along with colourful costumes and over-the-top sets.

In late July, Perry was seen out in Montreal with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, grabbing dinner. Two days later, he attended her Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre, reported People.

