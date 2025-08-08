Katy Perry recalls how she injured her knee during concert

Washington DC [US], August 8 : Ahead of the final Canadian stop of her Lifetimes Tour, singer-songwriter Katy Perry recalled a mishap from one of her concerts that left her with a bloody knee, reported E! News.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture of her bloodied gash on her right kneecap as her legs rested on the rim of a bathtub. Around her knee, other bruises appeared in a circular pattern.

Other moments from the post include a snap of Katy and her ex Orlando Bloom's 4-year-old daughter Daisy, as well as a video of the toddler performing a puppet show, reported E! News.

The former American Idol judge captioned the post, "We continue to be on tour."

However, Katy's injury was not the only problem during her Lifetimes Tour performance. In fact, before her post, the 40-year-old came to the rescue of McKenna, a teenage fan who was brought on stage to perform alongside the singer and collapsed shortly later.

In a video shared to social media, Katy stayed alongside McKenna as a medical team attended to her. Later in the show, she let the crowd know, "McKenna's doing great by the way," reported E! News.

Last month, the "California Gurls" singer also endured an unexpectedand nearly dangerousmoment during her San Francisco concert. While riding around on a huge mechanical butterfly throughout the arena, the prop, which was soaring over the crowd, suddenly fell a few feet. Luckily, Katy maintained her position, and no one was injured, as per the outlet.

After the concert, Katy laughed off the scary gaffe by sharing a zoomed-in pic of her horrified, in-the-moment reaction to Instagram alongside the caption, "Goodnight San Fran," reported E! News.

