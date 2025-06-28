Katy Perry shares her "mood" in first post after her split from Orlando Bloom

Washington DC [US], June 28 : Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called off their relationship. American singer-songwriter has shared her first social media post since the news of her split from Orlando Bloom emerged, reported People.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple, who got engaged in 2019, have decided to part ways.

Sharing her "mood," the singer, 40, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from her day at Rottnest Island in Australia on Friday, June 27. Her visit to the nature reserve came a day after a source confirmed to People that the longtime couple had called off their nearly 6-year engagement.

Among the collection of photos shared was Perry posing alongside a quokka before later spotting a chocolate version of the animal in a shop.

She also shared a video of herself being surrounded by birds on the beach and embracing "brain rot" with her team while on a boat.

Perry appeared in good spirits in all of the photos and clips taken just hours before she was set to perform in Adelaide as part of the sold-out Australia leg of her Lifetimes tour.

"mood: Quokka," the "Hot N Cold" musician captioned the post.

According to National Geographic, the "teddy bear-sized marsupial" is only found in southwestern Australia and is considered the "happiest animal in the world."

Perry's reference to feeling like a quokka comes after it was confirmed that she and Bloom, 48, are going their separate ways after nine years together, reported People.

On Thursday, June 26, a source told People, "They're pretty much done," adding that they "don't really see them being able to turn things around here."

The pair, who met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove on Aug. 26, 2020. Bloom is also a father to son Flynn Bloom, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, reported People.

While Perry has been in Australia for her tour, Bloom has been in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding festivities.

The actor has been spotted hanging out with Tom Brady, attorney, Alex Spiro and Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, along with Kris, 69, and her daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor