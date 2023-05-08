Katy Perry to Sonam Kapoor: Stars take center stage at King Charles III's coronation concert

London [UK], May 8 : Just one day after King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were officially crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, they stepped out with the royal family for the Coronation Concert on Sunday, reported People.

The concert, hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, was meant to "celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests," and those who were watching live.

The cameras caught King Charles and Queen Camilla smiling throughout the event, especially when Miss Piggy and Kermit made a surprise appearance saying they were looking for their seats in the royal box.

Several big celebrities performed at the coronation concert like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took centre stage at the Coronation Concert as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. Her piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries.

Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song 'Higher Love' accomped by a 70-piece orchestra.

She began her speech with 'Namaste'. She was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. The 'Khoobsurat' actor emphasized the diversity of the Commonwealth during her spoken word performance. She also elucidated upon the oneness that binds the diversity of the nation.

"Our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we are one-third of the world's people, one-third of the world's oceans, and one-third of the world's lands. Each of our countries is unique, and each of our people is special but we choose to stand as one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous place where every voice is heard, " Sonam Kapoor said in her speech on Sunday night.

Ahead of her performance at the historic Coronation Concert, Sonam Kapoor unveiled the mystery over her dress. Known to be a fashionista, the 'Neerja' actor opted for a classy and elegant Bardot gown for the occasion. She sported minimal makeup and an accessory look.

The actor took to Insta and shared a string of pictures from the special photo shoot. While the first picture of the set holds a close-up portfolio of the actor, the others showcase her beautiful dress from different angles. Sonam's dress was designed by her favourites Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr86ZnWqBwo/

Sonam wrote in the caption, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."

Apart from her, popular singer Katy Perry also performed at the coronation concert and set the stage on fire.

Wearing a golden ball gown with a sweeping train, Katy crooned to one of her best-known hits 'Roar', as the face of a tiger lighted up above her.

Princess Charlotte sang along - undoubtedly the ultimate seal of approval - as one of the biggest names on the lineups got everyone in the crowd to cheer and wave their flags.

https://twitter.com/KatyActivity/status/1655322385992626178

Perry then sang 'Firework', a song that surely gave her a huge boost in royalties every November, which she dedicated to the King. "Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people," she said.

Ahead of her performance, Katy expressed her excitement. "I am excited to be performing at the coronation concert and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," she said in a statement last month, reported People.

The singer looked smashing in a lavender Vivienne Westwood suit set on the coronation day.

Apart from Katy, another solid performance that stole the limelight at Coronation Concert was by Lionel Richie.

Sitting on a black baby grand piano to perform, the singer sang The Commodores' classic, "Easy". Later he crooned his own hit "All Night Long (All Night)" to a cheering crowd.

https://twitter.com/Tilly5001/status/1655306023475851265

After Richie's performance, the Prince of Wales went to the stage. He joked, "I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long."

Lionel's daughter, Sofia Richie, was also spotted in the audience to support her dad. "Off to see @lionelrichie," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a pink pantsuit with black pumps via Instagram before showtime.

Hollywood star, Tom Cruise showed his support to the newly coronated King Charles through his virtual presence.

During the Coronation Concert on Sunday, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, appeared in a video cameo, giving King Charles III a shoutout while sitting in a fighter jet.

"Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Cruise said.

The part-time U.K. resident has spent many years there shooting the Mission: Impossible franchise, reported People.

Pierce Brosnan and Bear Grylls also appeared in the pre-recorded spots, while Dame Joan Collins, Disney's beloved Winnie the Pooh, Sir Tom Jones and OTI Mabuse also appeared in "pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about the King."

The concert, hosted by Hugh Bonneville, celebrated the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen. Approximately 20,000 members of the public and invited guests were in attendance, while millions were expected to be watching at home.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor