'Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si' song from 'Loveyapa' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : A new song 'Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si' from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film 'Loveyapa' has been unveiled.

The soulful track is sung by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Dhrruv Yogi and music composed by the talented duo Suyyash Rai and Siddharth Singh. The song explores the turmoil of separation.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Khushi and Junaid shared their experience working with each other in the film.

"I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches sets at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time." said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the sets early.

"I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hair stylist and make-up team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit which I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the sets."

Aamir Khan, who is actively promoting his son's film, interacted withand lauded the performance of the Loveyapa lead cast after watching a rough cut of the movie. He compared Khushi's performance to that of her late mother, Sridevi.

"I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi," Khan said.

In response, Khushi said that she has still a lot to learn and she is nowhere near her mother."It's very sweet but I don't feel like it. This is my journey and I have a still lot to learn. I think it's very sweet of him but I can't even touch her in terms of skills." said Khushi while talking to ANI.

'Loveyapa' is directed by Advait Chandan. It will be released in theatres on February 7.

