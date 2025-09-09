Kaveri Kapur breaks silence on nepotism, shows support for those criticized

Mumbai, Sep 9 Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter, Kaveri Kapur, has opened up about the ongoing debate around nepotism in the film industry.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she shared that she feels empathy for those who are often criticized and targeted because of it. When asked about her perspective on the issue and how people in her circle engage with the conversation, Kaveri said she has empathy for those who get targeted for nepotism.

“Most of the people I’m close to—apart from my parents—aren’t actors, so they don’t really have a strong opinion on it. Personally, I do understand the frustration that people feel. There’s a real gap in opportunities, and that’s hard to ignore. But I don’t think it’s fair to send hate toward someone who’s simply following their passion.”

She added, “If you’re passionate, willing to work hard, and you have the means to pursue your dream—why shouldn’t you? That being said, I get that people are angry, and I think that anger is valid. But perhaps putting themselves in the shoes of those being criticized would offer some perspective. If you’ve dreamed of acting your whole life, and then you’re given the chance—no one would turn that down. I think there are two sides to this, and while it’s not a simple issue, I do have empathy for those who get targeted for nepotism.”

Kaveri Kapur also addressed one of the most common perceptions about being a star kid. Calling it a myth that everything comes easy, she admitted that while it may be simpler to get a foot in the door, sustaining a career depends entirely on talent. She emphasized that in the long run, it is ability and hard work that truly speak.

In terms of work, Kaveri made her acting debut in Kunal Kohli’s “Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story,” opposite Vardhan Puri. She is now set to collaborate with her father, Shekhar Kapur, in the much-anticipated sequel “Masoom 2.”

