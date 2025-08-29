Kaveri Kapur in talks for one of the most mentally challenging reality shows

Mumbai, Aug 29 Multi-faceted Kaveri Kapur is reportedly in talks for what is being touted as one of the most psychologically demanding reality shows to date.

It is believed that the concept of the show allegedly involves participants navigating through a series of power dynamics where their social standing and influence will fluctuate based on their decisions and alliances, creating an environment that promises to be both thrilling and emotionally taxing.

However, sources informed that Keveri has turned down the offer, as she wishes to focus all her energy on movies right now.

A source close to the actress has revealed, "Kaveri was indeed approached for a popular reality show. But she has chosen to not participate in it. At the moment, her focus is on her movies and her singing. While she does believe in 'never saying never', for now her life revolves around her film shoots."

Kaveri, who is already known for her poetry prowess, songwriting, and music, recently made her acting debut with "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story", opposite Vardhan Puri.

Up next, Kaveri will be working with her director father, Shekhar Kapur, in the much-anticipated sequel "Masoom 2".

Disclosing how he convinced his daughter to be a part of his next directorial venture, Shekhar penned on social media, “She’s an amazing singer songwriter, it’s taken me a long time for me to convince to work with me as an actor. She finally agreed to.. so she will be with playing a major part in my next film, Masoom-the next generation.. They say the children choose the parents they want to be born to. If that is true, I am the luckiest, the fortunate Dad in history."

Shekhar had confirmed that the sequel will retain Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah from the original drama, along with Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen, in crucial roles.

The maker added that "Masoom: The Next Generation" will enjoy a fresh storyline while keeping the core values from the original movie intact.

