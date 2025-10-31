Kaveri Kapur Officially Announces Her Podcast ‘Verbal Vomit’; Says 'I've Put In A Lot of My Personal Life

Gen Z’s rising creative force Kaveri Kapur has officially announced her debut podcast, Verbal Vomit, marking an exciting new chapter in her artistic journey. After weeks of teasing fans with cryptic hints and glimpses of a neon pink setup, Kaveri dropped the official trailer of Verbal Vomit on her YouTube channel, confirming that the first episode will premiere on October 31.

Described as a space for raw, unfiltered conversations, Verbal Vomit promises to showcase Kaveri in her most authentic form yet. The title itself reflects her commitment to honesty and self-expression, all qualities that have defined her voice as an artist and public figure. In her announcement, Kaveri shared her excitement, and said, "I am extremely excited for this because I have put in a lot of hard work and a lot of my personal life lessons and learnings into this one. It's named 'Verbal Vomit' because that's literally what it is. You will get to see me and my guests at our most honest.” True to its name, the trailer is a literal verbal vomit with Kaveri and her guest making explosive revelations about dating a boy who took Kaveri on dates to graveyards to her growing up with OCD & body image issues to ideas about settling down, essentially covering the most random yet important life experiences.

On the work front, Kaveri currently has her work calender full with Shekhar Kapur's Masoom 2. .Kaveri Kapur, made her Bollywood debut in Kunal Kohli's romantic drama Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The JioHotstar film paired her with Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhaan Puri.Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, is a heartwarming romantic tale set in the UK. It follows the journey of Bobby (Kaveri Kapur) and Rishi (Vardhaan Puri), who meet, form a deep friendship, and eventually fall in love. However, their relationship is soon tested as they face unexpected challenges, forcing them to navigate through difficult times together.