Kaveri Kapur on Alia Bhatt: “I’d Do a Film With Her Without Even Reading the Script"

In a candid moment during a recent interview, versatile and talented genz rising star Kaveri Kapur opened up about her admiration for one of Bollywood's brightest stars, Alia Bhatt. When asked to name an actor she would jump at the chance to work with without even reading a script, Kaveri didn’t hesitate, naming Alia Bhatt as her first choice. "There are so many, but if I had to pick one, then it would be Alia Bhatt. She’s incredibly talented, so of course!" Kaveri’s enthusiastic reply spoke volumes about her admiration and respect for Alia’s skills and versatility as an actor, something that has earned her acclaim across the industry and also globally.

The conversation took a deeper turn when Kaveri was asked which actor’s career arc she would secretly like to emulate. Again, Alia Bhatt was at the top of her list. "Not a secret. Alia Bhatt again. I really admire her career and success," Kaveri said, highlighting how much she looks up to the way Alia has navigated her career. From her early days in the industry to her current status as one of Bollywood's top actresses, Alia's journey has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kaveri clearly sees her as a role model.

Kaveri’s praise for Alia goes beyond just professional admiration. Her open expressions are a reflection of her genuine admiration for the way the latter has shaped her career with both talent and grace. By sharing her fangirl moment, Kaveri highlights the impact Alia’s journey has had on her own aspirations. For Kaveri, Alia is a benchmark of success and a source of motivation.