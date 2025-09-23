Kaveri Kapur Teases Fans with New Project ‘Verbal Vomit’—Podcast or Talk Show?

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter, Kaveri Kapur has sent her followers into a frenzy of speculation, after sharing an intriguing social media post that has everyone wondering about her next career move. Seated in an aesthetically pleasing pink studio-like setup, complete with a neon 'Verbal Vomit' sign, the genz rising star simply captioned her post "coming soooooooooooooon ��", leaving everyone with more questions, and hints to piece together the clues. The carefully curated backdrop suggests something more substantial than a casual social media venture, pointing toward either a talk show or a podcast series that would showcase her personality in a new light.

Given Kaveri's reputation for having strong, unfiltered opinions and her growing influence as a Gen Z voice, her next venture 'Verbal Vomit' seems like the perfect platform for her to dive deep into topics that matter to her generation. Whether it manifests as a sleek talk show or an intimate podcast series, the project promises to deliver the kind of raw, honest conversations that have become increasingly rare in today's carefully curated media landscape. On the work front, Kaveri currently has her work calender full with Shekhar Kapur's Masoom 2, and a single all set for release, which has been produced by Naughty Boy.Kaveri Kapur, made her Bollywood debut in Kunal Kohli's romantic drama Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The JioHotstar film paired her with Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhaan Puri.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, is a heartwarming romantic tale set in the UK. It follows the journey of Bobby (Kaveri Kapur) and Rishi (Vardhaan Puri), who meet, form a deep friendship, and eventually fall in love. However, their relationship is soon tested as they face unexpected challenges, forcing them to navigate through difficult times together.