Kaveri Kapur's latest release 'Reminisce' was penned by her at 15

Mumbai, May 30 Following the release of her debut movie "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story", actress Kaveri Kapur has unveiled her next single "Reminisce".

.The song is one of the original versions of Kaveri's other musical "Ek Dhaga Toda Maine" for "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story".

However, what makes this song special is that Kaveri penned "Reminisce" when she was just 15 years old.

During the making of her debut drama, renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi transformed Kaveri's English composition into a Bollywood number.

Calling the song special to her, Kaveri recalled, "One of the first people who heard it was Rahman Uncle (A.R.Rahman), who I consider my mentor, and he loved it."

Remembering a memorable conversation with the music maestro, the musical prodigy added, "I remember when I was very young, he told me something along the lines of your art being a divine gift that flows through you in contrast to something that is coming from you. I didn’t understand it when I was a child, but I understand it now. 'Reminisce' was always meant to be an English song and I am excited for its release. It was a long time coming."

Sharing the track with her InstaFam, Kaveri wrote, "Experience the emotional power of Reminisce — an original love song by Kaveri, with music produced by the iconic A.R. Rahman. #Reminisce out now only on Times Music."

As the name suggests, "Reminisce" deals with the unexpected turns of life which forces one to reflect on both one's triumphs and failures.

Up next, Kaveri is occupied with his second project as an actor, "Masoom 2".

Back in November 2024, Shekhar Kapur announced the much-awaited sequel during a press conference in New Delhi, ahead of the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

The filmmaker revealed that he had lost the script for the sequel during a plane journey, but it was later returned to him.

