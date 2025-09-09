Kaveri Priyam on ‘Dooriyan’ character: The duality made her fascinating to me

Mumbai, Sep 9 Television actress Kaveri Priyam, who plays the role of Sonia in the show “Dooriyan”, revealed that what instantly drew her to the character was her complexity.

The role of Sonia, is a woman who commands authority in her professional life but faces emotional turbulence in her personal journey.

"What instantly drew me to Sonia was her complexity, she isn’t just a strong woman or just a vulnerable one, she is both at the same time,” said Kaveri.

She added: “Professionally, she is ambitious, confident, and commands authority, but in her personal life she is fragile, insecure, and deeply emotional. That duality made her fascinating to me."

Kaveri said that to prepare for her role, the actress studied real women who balance resilience in their professional lives with tenderness at home.

"The key was to strike a balance between her ‘boss-woman’ aura and her inner fragility."

The actress worked on everything from Sonia’s body language to her dialogue delivery to make the character look more real.

But Sonia is not just about ambition and authority, her love story takes her into morally complex territory.

Kaveri said: "She falls for someone who is already taken, and that conflict between desire, morality, and reality is what fascinated me. Even after marriage, love doesn’t come to her the way she had imagined."

Kaveri, who has worked in shows such as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, said that she consciously avoids repetition.

“Sonia gave me the chance to portray ambition, obsession, vulnerability, and heartbreak all in one role.Uh I’d love to explore layered, flawed, deeply human characters, stories that challenge me, whether in television, OTT, or films."

Priyam made her television debut with Naagin 2 as Bee. She then appeared in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Savdhaan India. She made her film debut with Tishnagi.

Priyam joined Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Kuhu Maheshwari Rajvansh opposite Ritvik Arora and Avinash Mishra, which became her breakthrough role. She played Amrita Brar Dungarpal in Dil Diyaan Gallaan opposite Paras Arora.

