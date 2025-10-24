Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah-starrer 'Mask' to hit screens worldwide on November 21

Chennai, Oct 24 Director Vikarnan Ashok’s eagerly awaited Tamil film, ‘Mask’, featuring actor Kavin in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on November 21 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

Actress Andrea Jeremiah, who is turning producer with the film apart from acting in it, took to her X timeline to make the announcement.

She wrote, "The wait is almost over... Mark your calendars! November 21st #Mask."

Actor Kavin, for his part, wrote on his X timeline, "November 21 Unmasking #Mask" and went on to add "Team Mask."

Sources close to the unit of the film say that this film will have Andrea, not just producing it, but also reportedly playing the antagonist in it.

This is not the first time that Andrea is playing the antagonist in a film. She was seen playing such a role in director Vetri Maran’s Vada Chennai.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Kavin, for the first time in his career, will be seen in an explosive action entertainer.

One other interesting aspect about the posters released is that all of them have the phrase ‘Vaathiyaaraga Vetri Maran’, giving rise to speculation that director Vetrimaran plays a Vaathiyaar (Teacher) in the film. However, the first single, which the makers released a few days ago, has put to rest such speculation, making it clear that Vetrimaaran has been playing the role of a mentor to the unit with regard to this project.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans, has music by National Award winning music director G V Prakash and cinematography by one of the best in the business R D Rajashekar.

Editing for the film is by Ramar and art direction is by Jacki and Vijay Iyyappan.

The film, which is jointly produced by Andrea and S P Chockalingam, is to be presented by director Vetri Maran’s Grassroot Film Company.

