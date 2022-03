Kavin, Aparna Das to play lead in director Ganesh K Babu's romantic entertainer

Chennai, March 6 Actor Kavin and actress Aparna Das will play the lead in director Ganesh K Babu's debut film that has been tentatively titled 'Production Number 4', its makers announced on Sunday.

Sources claim that the film, which is to be produced by S Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Movies, will be an emotional love story that happens in contemporary times and that it will be high on fun and entertainment factors.

Ganesh K Babu, who is making his debut as a director with this film, is a former associate of director Rajesh M Selva, known for the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Kadaram Kondan'.

Says Ambeth Kumar, "More than being a producer, I have always been a film buff with great enthusiasm for content-driven tales. I was pretty impressed when filmmaker Ganesh K Babu narrated the script. What appealed to me strongly was the core emotion of the plot."

Talking about Kavin, he says, "I am happy that Kavin has accepted to be a part of this project, and his presence is going to increase the value of Ganesh's brilliant script work."

Shooting has just started and the entire project is to shot in and around Chennai.

Apart from Kavin and Aparna Das, the others in the star cast include 'Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee' fame Harish and 'Vazh' fame Pradeep Antony.

Ezhil Arasu K will be the director of photography while Jen Martin is scoring the music for this film.

