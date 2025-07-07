Kavita Kaushik Saves Her Pet from Waterfall, Faces Criticism for Ignoring Stray dog, Video Goes Viral

Television star Kavita Kaushik who stays away from lime light post Bigg Boss controversy is currently making headlines due to personal reasons. Kavita Kaushik recently shared a video of her trip near a river side. In the video, it can be seen her pet dog Raka flowing with the river flow and later on she saves him while ignoring the stray dog. This video has gone viral on social media and Kavita Kaushik is facing backlash for ignoring stary dog that she could have saved.

While wishing her husband Happy Birthday Kavita shared a video on her social media. Video starts with actress was relaxing near a waterfall when her dog, Raka, saw a stray dog and chased it into the stream. The situation became dangerous when the water level suddenly rose, and both dogs appeared to be in danger of drowning. Kavita then went to rescue Raka. However the stray dog which was seen getting swept away by the strong currents, was nowhere to be found. She wrote, "Thank you for saving us Mahadev, we couldn't find the other dog," she wrote along with a picture of herself posing in the water.

Seeing this netizens got upset and trolled Kavita for not saving stray dog. Users said not goo you saved your gog and other one... Another user said How can you call yourself dog lover. Other wrote, "One died and you guys put up the video with music and cheering....These days people are so emotionless and self-centred (sic)."