Kavita Kirshanamurthy calls Shreya Ghoshal ‘dynamic’

Mumbai, Dec 13 In the upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol, legendary singer Kavita Krishnamurthy and melody queen Shreya Ghoshal surprised everyone by breaking into an impromptu rendition of the iconic song “Dola Re Dola”from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas.

Kavita expressed her admiration by saying, “In this generation, I had the great honour and privilege of singing with this young and dynamic Shreya Ghoshal.”

Shreya, recalled her early days and said she had been terrified the first time she sang with Kavita, describing her as a guiding, mother-like figure.

She shared how “Dola Re Dola” was recorded with over 100 musicians, calling it one of the most challenging and enriching experiences of her career.

Devdas is a romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, with Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge in supporting roles.

Based on the Bengali-language 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film narrates the story of Devdas Mukherjee, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend, Parvati "Paro".

However, the rejection of their marriage by his own family sparks his descent into alcoholism, ultimately leading to his emotional deterioration and him seeking refuge with the golden-hearted courtesan Chandramukhi.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.

Talking about Kavita, she has recorded numerous songs in various Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Odia, Marathi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Assamese, Konkani, Punjabi and other languages.

She was feted with the Padmashri in 2005 and she married noted violinist L. Subramaniam in 1999.

Shreya is noted for her wide vocal range and versatility. Often referred to as the "Queen of Dynamics', Shreya has recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian and foreign languages and received numerous accolades, including five National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Maharashtra State Award, one Telangana Gaddar Film Award and BFJA Award.

Her debut songs "Bairi Piya" and "Dola Re Dola" won her the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She went on to receive four more National Awards for "Dheere Jalna", "Yeh Ishq Haaye", "Pherari Mon", "Jeev Rangla", "Maayava Thooyava".

