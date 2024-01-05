Kavita Krishnamurthy, L. Subramaniam captivate audience with their performance at 'Bharat Symphony'

New Delhi [India], January 5 : Veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurthy performed live at the event 'Bharat Symphony' today.

Music icons Kavita Krishnamurthy and L. Subramaniam enthralled the audience with their performance.

Recently, while speaking to ANI, Kavita Krishnamurthy expressed her happiness about the musical gala.

"At LGMF, I get to see and meet different artistes from different genres. (It's always a special feeling) to perform at LGMF and sing very differently on the stage. I am eagerly looking forward to this concert. It's a great feeling to be with a choir of around 90 members," she said.

The centerpiece of the concert would be "Bharat Symphony," a musical odyssey through India's history, composed by L. Subramaniam himself.

Audience will also be treated to "Paris Concerto" and "Spring Rhapsody," ensuring a night of musical enchantment.

After Delhi, the festival will be held in Bangalore, Mysore, and Mumbai.

Kavita Krishnamurthy has recorded over fifty thousand songs in 45 different languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Odia, Marathi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Assamese, Konkani, Punjabi, and others.

She is the recipient of four Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Awards (winning consecutively during 1995-1997), and the Padmashri which she received in 2005.

Her performance as a singer in R. D. Burman's '1942: A Love Story' earned her widespread recognition. Kavita established herself as a top female playback singer, with Alka Yagnik, with a string of songs beginning in 1942: A Love Story, Yaraana, Agni Sakshi, Bhairavi, and Khamoshi. She later collaborated with Bappi Lahiri, Anand-Milind, A. R. Rahman, Rajesh Roshan, Raamlaxman, Ismail Darbar, Himesh Reshammiya, Aadesh Shrivastava, Nadeem-Shravan, Jatin-Lalit, Viju Shah, and Anu Malik, among others. Her collaborations with A. R. Rahman and Ismail Darbar have received widespread praise over the last two decades.

