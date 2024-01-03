Kavita Krishnamurthy, L. Subramaniam to kickstart 33rd edition of Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 3 : Music icons Kavita Krishnamurthy and L. Subramaniam are all set to enthrall the Delhites with the 33rd edition of Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF).

The couple will present music enthusiasts with a symphony of world music at the upcoming edition of LGMF, which will kickstart in the national capital on January 5 at at Siri Fort auditorium.

Speaking to ANI, Kavita Krishnamurthy expressed her happiness about the musical gala.

"At LGMF, I get to see and meet different artistes from different genres. (It's always a special feeling) to perform at LGMF and sing very differently on the stage. I am eagerly looking forward to this concert. It's a great feeling to be with a choir of around 90 members," she said.

The centerpiece of the concert would be "Bharat Symphony," a musical odyssey through India's history, composed by L. Subramaniam himself.

Audience will also be treated to "Paris Concerto" and "Spring Rhapsody," ensuring a night of musical enchantment.

After Delhi, the festival will be held in Bangalore, Mysore, and Mumbai.

