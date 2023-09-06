Kavita Seth, Kanishk Seth announce their next track ‘Saanware Aijaiyo’ on Krishna Janmashtami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Mother-son duo of Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth, the voices behind the famed blockbuster song ‘Rangi Saari’, has announced the release date of their latest track, ‘Saanware Aijaiyo’ on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

The song will be out on September 14.

This musical composition promises to be a touching tribute to the enduring love that Radha and Krishna shared, deftly fusing tradition with modern sensibilities.

Kavita Seth shared details about the upcoming track and said, "As we celebrate the divine birth of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, 'Saanware Aijaiyo' holds a special place in our hearts. This song marks our fourth release after 'Rangi Saari,' and we are excited to share it with the world on September 14 as a heartfelt tribute to the eternal love story of Radha Krishna."

Kanishk Setha said, "Given that this song is our tribute to the mesmerising love of Radha and Krishna, we wanted to surprise our listeners with a pre-release audio preview of the song, which is now live on Instagram. We hope everyone enjoys this delightful surprise."

Kavita gained a lot of recognition for her song 'Iktara' from 'Wake Up Sid' and she is also known for tracks like 'Maula', 'Mujhe Mat Roko', 'Rangi Sari', 'Khari Khari', among others.

