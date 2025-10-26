Kavitta Verma: “Mental Health Should Be Spoken Of — Silence Can Be Fatal”

Actress and poet Kavitta Verma, who was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Kaala on Disney+ Hotstar, has always balanced her creative spirit with emotional depth. Known for her honesty and reflective thoughts, the actress recently opened up about the importance of mental health — echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words that “mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being.” Kavitta agrees wholeheartedly. “I feel in today’s times, mental health is a very imperative concern of being. Most people don’t address it due to the social stigma attached to it,” she says. “Having said that, I want it to be spoken about and dealt with in time — otherwise, it might be fatal.”

Recalling her own emotional struggles, Kavitta shares, “I have been through a phase of losing my family members and have faced a lone journey watching life fall apart. During those times, friends and people around you suddenly vanish. It’s a sad part — you have no one to share your predicament with, and you find yourself walking a lonesome path.” But she also speaks of resilience. “That was a time I fought through a despondent phase, made peace with tragedies, and took baby steps to walk forward in life again,” she reflects.

Kavitta also highlights how society often overlooks emotional distress. “Most of the time, people around you don’t register the red flags because everyone is busy dealing with their own stuff. Sadly, a sad or depressed person is often seen as a liability — people forget that one day they too might need someone’s help.” Calling for more empathy and awareness, she says, “I truly wish our society becomes more sensitive to vulnerability. My journey of falling and getting back up was unfortunately all alone. But it gave me a new perspective on life — and people.”

With quiet strength, Kavitta urges for more open platforms and conversations around mental health. “It should be spoken of. We need more summits and spaces where people speak up in all rawness — to help others recognize red flags early and deal with them with support,” she concludes. In a world that often hides pain behind smiles, Kavitta Verma’s words serve as a reminder — it’s okay to speak, it’s okay to feel, and it’s brave to heal.