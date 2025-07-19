Kay Kay Menon reveals Himmat Singh's watch has its own fanbase

Mumbai, July 19 Versatile actor Kay Kay Menon has once again returned to the screen with another powerful performance as R&AW officer Himmat Singh in the second season of the espionage thriller, "Special Ops".

Showing his gratitude to the entire team for a memorable ride, Menon said that he will fondly remember each and every moment from the making of the show.

Dropping a pic as Himmat Singh on his IG, Menon wrote, "Thank you, Team Special Ops - what a ride! Every moment on this one will be fondly remembered."

He further revealed that Himmat Singh's watch, which is an integral part of his rustic charm, enjoys a separate fan base.

"And yes, Himmat’s watch… couldn’t take my eyes off it.

It had its own fanbase. Big thanks to Neeraj Pandey for bringing this world to life again. Grateful to be a part of it." Menon concluded.

On Tuesday, before the premiere of "Special Ops 2", Menon, Parmeet Sethi, Karan Tacker, and director Shivam Nair paid a visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While they were there, they witnessed the Change of Guard ceremony, a striking display of ceremonial precision and tradition.

Sharing his experience, Menon said, “As someone who plays a character deeply involved in the system, it was surreal to be present at one of the most important places in India. The ceremony, the energy, the space — it was an experience unlike any & it all felt very real and aligned with the world of Special Ops 2".

Tacker added, “Returning here for this extremely prestigious ceremony was an absolutely surreal experience. The grandeur, discipline, and sheer energy of the moment gave us all goosebumps”.

Prior to this, the team even visited the I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) in Delhi, and spoke about cyber crime with Shri Rajesh Kumar, I.P.S. - CEO, I4C; Nishant Kumar, Director, I4C and Roopa M, Director, I4C.

"Special Ops 2" premiered on JioHotstar from July 18.

