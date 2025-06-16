Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'

Mumbai, June 16 The makers of the espionage thriller, "Special Ops Season 2" have treated the fans with the captivating trailer of the show.

Kay Kay Menon, who will be reprising his iconic role as R&AW officer Himmat Singh revealed that this time the stakes are higher, and the threat more unpredictable.

Talking about his character, the versatile actor said, "Himmat Singh has always fought with grit, intellect, and instinct. But this time, the war isn’t visible. The stakes are bigger, the threats more unpredictable, and that made this season both relevant and deeply personal to portray. There’s a quiet burden Himmat carries of duty, of sacrifice, of knowing more than he can say. This chapter allowed me to explore not just the strategist, but the man behind the mission, the father, the patriot, the constant protector.”

Karan Tacker aka Farooq Ali added, “Farooq has evolved and so has the mission. This season forced us to think beyond guns and disguises. The tension lies in not knowing where the next hit will come from because the enemy is invisible. I’m incredibly proud to be back and grateful to Neeraj Pandey and JioHotstar for pushing the boundaries of Indian storytelling with such fearless ambition."

The antagonist of the drama, Tahir Raj Bashin revealed, “Joining the world of Special Ops has been an electrifying adrenalin rush. This role pushed me emotionally and physically, and I’m grateful to Neeraj Pandey and JioHotstar for the trust. Speaking of the character, what makes this antagonist exciting to portray is how layered and rooted in the real world he is. He doesn’t need guns, he uses code, data, and people’s blind trust. That’s what makes him truly dangerous! He doesn’t belong to fiction, he exists in the world we live in today”.

Shivam Nair's directorial will enjoy a stellar cast with Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee in crucial roles, along with others

The second season of "Special Ops 2" will premiere on JioHotstar on July 11.

