Kay Kay Menon shares what attracted him to do 'The Railway Men'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 : Actor Kay Kay Menon shared what attracted him to the story of 'The Railway Men' and why he said yes to it.

'The Railway Men' crafts a fascinating narrative inspired by genuine stories and set against the terrible backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak incident in 1984. It's a compelling examination of the incredible efforts made by Indian Railways employees who went beyond the call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours.

Speaking to ANI, Kay Kay said, "What attracted me is that it is a story of Railway men. I was well aware of the Bhopal Gas leak tragedy as I did 'Bhopal Express' earlier but it got my interest when I got to know about the role of railways in this. The way they worked beyond the confines of their duty was very significant to me when I accepted the script."

He added praising the director Shiv Rawail, "He has put a lot of hard work into making this series. It is like working from scratch as the incident took place long back. He went into every minute detail from story, costume to everything."

Helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail the series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It showcases the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours.

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan feature in the lead roles.

'The Railway Men', which is created under the banner of YRF Entertainment is out on Netflix on November 18.

