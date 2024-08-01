Kay Kay Menon's detective series 'Shekhar Home' to be out soon, trailer unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : The trailer of Kay Kay Menon's detective series 'Shekhar Home' has been unveiled.

Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari are also a part of the show.

Set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, the show is an ode to times when technology was unheard of, and human intelligence was the only thing one could rely upon, as per a statement.

Kay Kay Menon essays the titular role of Shekhar Home, who is both eccentric and brilliant. "Fate makes him cross paths with Jayvrat Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor, played by Ranvir Shorey, who goes on to become an unexpected ally, and together, they embark on a journey of solving mysteries across East India. The duo delves into cases that range from blackmail and murder to supernatural occurrences. Shekhar's sharp intellect becomes his greatest tool as he navigates a world where criminals lurk in unexpected places, ensuring each revelation is both surprising and thrilling."



Excited about the project, Kay Kay Menon said, "Shekhar's character took me back to the good old days. I re-lived the memories of the time when social media was not even a thing. After reading the script and analysing this role, I was drawn to the complexity of unravelling mysteries. The series isn't just about solving crimesit's also about exploring human nature in all its aspects- from love and loyalty to betrayal and deceit. Playing Shekhar was a pure delight. I'm excited to bring Shekhar to all of you."

Rasika also expressed her excitement.

"Working on 'Shekhar Home' has been a fun journey. It was a delight to collaborate with talented actors like Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey. And to be directed by Rohan Sippy. My character, Iraboty, is a force to reckon witha strong, determined woman driven by the quest for justice. She has a compelling journey and the dynamic between Shekhar and Iraboty adds a layer of intrigue. Their bond, evolving through shared challenges and discoveries, gives a glimpse of a partnership that goes beyond solving the case," she shared.

Kirti described Shekhar Home as "one of those rare scripts that grab hold of you from the very first readyou instantly know you must be a part of it."

She added, "It seamlessly blends mystery with humour, creating a narrative that resonates across a wide spectrum of audiences. From the moment I stepped onto the set, I knew this was going to be a special journey, and my character is an interesting one. The series is a testament to the brilliant writing and the seamless direction that allowed us to create a series that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking."

'Shekhar Home' will be out on JioCinema Premium on August 14.

