KBC: Big B puts grandson Agastya Nanda on the spot, asks him to pick his favourite: "Nana or Nani?"
By ANI | Updated: December 24, 2025 20:35 IST2025-12-24T20:31:50+5:302025-12-24T20:35:03+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Actor Agastya Nanda will soon be seen in a special episode of Kaun ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Actor Agastya Nanda will soon be seen in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The episode will be special as it features Agastya on his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's show to promote his upcoming film 'Ikkis'.
During the episode, a member of the audience asked Agastya a fun but tricky question. She asked the actor who his favourite was among his "nana" and nani, Jaya Bachchan.
"Mera sawal Agastya se hai... Aapka favorite kaun hai, nana ya nani? (My question is for Agastya... Who is your favorite: nana or nani?)"
The question left Agastya confused and smiling. Trying to avoid the question, the actor laughed and said, "Mushkil hai bahut yeh... nahi-nahi, next question. (This is really tough. Next question, please.)"
Big B soon stepped in and said, "Nahi, nahi, bolne dijiye... hum jaanna chahte hain. (Let him speak. I want to know the answer to this.)"
Take a look
View this post on Instagram
The episode will also feature Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, and his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, as guests.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.
The film also stars the late Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. It will be released on January 1, 2026.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app