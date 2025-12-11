KBC: Contestant Subhash Kumar mimics Nana Patekar, Sunny Deol, leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits

Mumbai, Dec 11 The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to offer a laughter-filled moment as contestant Subhash Kumar will be seen showcasing his exceptional mimicry skills on the hot seat, sparking a series of laughter from host Amitabh Bachchan.

During a light-hearted conversation with Bachchan, Subhash asks him and the audience to imagine an alternate and imaginary version of KBC, the one where the show is hosted by Nana Patekar and the contestant is none other than Sunny Deol.

Slipping effortlessly into Nana Patekar’s voice, he delivers a dramatic line, "Aey KBC, tum geet ho, sangeet ho, sapna ho, mauka ho, apna ho, chauka ho… arey kaise bataun tum mere liye kya ho", in Patekar's quintessential mannerism.

Keeping the momentum alive, Subhash is then seen switching to Sunny Deol’s iconic style, responding with, "KBC aapke liye zindabad tha, zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega!" citing a reference from Deol’s iconic dialogue from his superhit movie 'Gadar'.

The spot-on mimicry and impeccable comedic timing left Big B bursting into unstoppable laughter, wiping tears from his eyes.

The entire KBC set transforms into a comedy arena, with Subhash's act leaving the audience and crew.

In the previous episode, the host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen giving a bouquet of flowers to contestant Sheetal, who couldn't stop blushing.

While KBC has never failed to upgrade audiences' IQ with their smart and well-researched questions, alongside making contestants smile, the show also, over the years, has become a hotspot for the industry for their movie or show promotions.

Recently, KBC hosted the Women's Indian cricket team to honour their win at the World Cup this year.

In another episode, the cast of 'Family Man' -- Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlwat, and Sharib Hashmi, had taken to the hot seat to promote their television series show on KBC.

Their camaraderie with Big B had gone on to become the highlight of the episode.

