‘KBC’ to host members of World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket team

Mumbai, Nov 25 The upcoming episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is set to host the members of the World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket team.

The episode will feature the skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Kaur Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and India Women’s Team Head Coach Amol Muzumdar.

The episode brings together two of the nation’s greatest passions, cricket and quizzing. Viewers can look forward to fun-hearted moments, on-field anecdotes, team camaraderie, and a spirited exchange between the players and the show host, Amitabh Bachchan. The episode will also further celebrate the pride and power of India’s Women in Blue. However, team India’s explosive opener Smriti Mandhana seems to have given a miss to the episode.

Earlier this month, team India defeated South Africa in a repeat of what the Men’s cricket team did to them in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

South Africa won the toss, and skipper Laura Wolvaardt decided to bowl first. The Indian squad hung up a score of 298 runs, a hairline short of the 300 mark. In came the Proteas, and Laura Wolvaardt immediately sent the Indian fans in a vortex of anxiety as she scored a brilliant 101 from 98 balls before she was sent to the pavilion by Deepti Sharma.

However, Laura proved to be the sole top-scorer for South Africa, and after a set innings, the Proteas choked again in the finals as team India won by 52 runs. Deepti Sharma was feted with Player of the Tournament honour, and Shafali Verma was hailed as the Player of the Match.

Team India’s win in the finals healed an entire generation, which has long endured and licked the wounds of ICC Men’s World Cup 2003 and ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, and has lived through the dreams of ICC Men’s World Cup 2011, and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and heard legendary stories of ICC Men’s World Cup 1983.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor