'KD - The Devil': Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja's fierce avatar leave you intrigued in action-packed teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : The makers of Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty's highly anticipated film 'KD - The Devil' unveiled the teaser of the movie today, July 10, in a star-studded event in Mumbai.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the characters in the film, including Sanjay Dutt's Dhak Deva and Dhruva Sarja's Kaali Dasa 'KD', Shilpa Shetty as Satyavati, Reeshma Nanaiah as Machhlakshmi, and others.

It features visuals of intense action and stunts. Sanjay Dutt's fierce look and Dhruva Sarja's fight sequences grab the attention. Nora Fatehi adds a glam quotient, and Reeshma Nanaiah brings a desi vibe as Machhlakshmi.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from the 1970s Bengaluru.

Check out the teaser.

The teaser launch event was attended by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan. Apart from him, Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Reeshma Nanaiah also arrived in style.

For the event, Sanjay opted for a black kurta, while Shilpa looked gorgeous in a pink sari.

"Kannada cinema is growing all over India in a big way in last 10 years. Starting from KGF to 'Kantara', they are conquering Indian cinema," said Priyadarshan at the event.

While praising his co-star, Sajay shared, " I had a lot of fun. And I pray to God that Dhruva becomes a very, very big star...and I've done a lot of work with Shilpa, you don't get a better actor than her...She takes care of the house, looks after the kids, and still works. And I've never seen her change. Shilpa is still the same."

He also praised the director, saying,"He IS such a lovely man. And he's such a humble man, even though he's such a big director and has made so many big films, he is still such a down-to-earth man. He's got fantastic talent and made iconic films in his language. And I follow his vision."

Shilpa recalled how she agreed to do the film and expressed gratitude to the director for convincing her to take on the role.

"Prem sir, thank you for convincing me to do this film. You didn't need to convince me... When he came to me with the film to explain this character, I didn't want to do it. Because I was working a lot at that time. And then I got injured. And I was in a wheelchair.. I had a fracture. So, I had some time at home. So, he (the director) was very clear that this role had been written. And I want only you to play this role. So, because they (makers) were so insistent, my manager said, you know, 'let them narrate it at least to you. If you don't want to say it, then don't do it'. I was in a wheelchair, and he narrated the story to me. At the interval point, I forgot that I had a fracture. I stood up and said, I want to do this film only for this one scene."

A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, 'KD - The Devil' is presented by KVN Productions, directed by Prem and produced by Suprith. It features a multi-starrer cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran in important roles.

