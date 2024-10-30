Ke Huy Quan to star in action thriller 'Fairytale In New York'

Washington [US], October 30 : Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan is all set to star in 'Fairytale in New York', an action thriller directed by Jalmari Helander, reported Deadline.

Adam Fogelson, chair, of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement, "As soon as we watched Sisu, we knew Jalmari was a filmmaker we wanted to be in business with again. Fairytale in New York is a wildly entertaining, thrill ride of an action film and an emotionally resonant story about family."

"And every once in a while, an actor hits their primeKe Huy Quan is having that moment right now and his deep experience crafting action in front of and behind the camera as well as his exceptional likability make him the perfect actor for this project," added Fogelson.

Following his Oscar win for Supporting Actor in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Quan signed on to lead Love Hurts, an action comedy for Universal Pictures and 87North that will be released in theatres globally on February 7, 2025, ahead of Valentine's Day, reported Deadline.

Quan took home the Oscar in 2023 for his critically acclaimed role as a doting husband in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." He became just the second performer of Asian descent to win Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.

He rose to fame before his teenage years, playing Harrison Ford's sidekick in 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and appearing in 1985's "The Goonies." But Quan quit acting shortly after because he found there weren't many substantial film roles for Asian people.

