Keanu overwhelmed as ‘The Matrix’ clocks 25 years, says 'as an artist, you hope for that'

Los Angeles, July 25 John Wick may be a badass but he too has his fair share of vulnerable moments, especially when Keanu Reeves in him takes over. Recently, the Hollywood star choked up as he spoke about his film ‘The Matrix’ clocking 25 years.

The realisation hit Reeves, as he went silent for 20 seconds while trying to find the right words to remember the film, reports Variety.

He told Stephen Colbert during an appearance on ‘The Late Show’: “‘The Matrix’ changed my life, and then over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways.”

The actor mentioned as he gathered himself: “As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story.”

As per Variety, Reeves appeared to choke up while adding: “So when you say these years, the amount of people that I have met who have said to me and been touched by ‘The Matrix’ in such a positive way… It’s the best.”

While Reeves was already an established actor by the time ‘The Matrix’ came around, thanks to his roles in films like ‘Speed’, ‘Point Break’ and ‘My Own Private Idaho’, it was the Wachowski sisters’ 1999 movie that made him a global superstar and an instant icon of the action movie genre.

