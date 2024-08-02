Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter teams up for Broadway production of 'Waiting For Godot'

Washington [US], August 2 : Actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are coming together to work in a Broadway production of Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting for Godot' in 2025, with Jamie Lloyd directing, reported Deadline.

'Waiting for Godot' is a play by Irish writer Samuel Beckett in which two characters, Vladimir and Estragon engage in a variety of conversations and interactions while waiting for Godot, who never appears.

Reeves will portray Estragon and Winter will portray Vladimir in a new production that will premiere at an ATG theatre to be confirmed.

In a joint statement, Reeves and Winter said, "We're incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favourite plays."

Lloyd said, "It is a real honour to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett's sublime masterpiece, one of the greatest plays of all time."

'Waiting for Godot' is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Apart from this, the information regarding 'Waiting for Godot' including theatre, production dates, additional casting and creative team will be announced in the coming months.

Reeves and Winter, who played the title characters in the 1989 comedy 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' and its 1991 and 2020 sequels, have been friends for 35 years.

'Waiting for Godot' will mark Reeves' Broadway debut, while Winter appeared on Broadway in the 1979 production of Peter Pan playing John Darling opposite Sandy Duncan. He also played Louis Leonowen's in The King & I starring Yul Brynner in 1977-78, reported Deadline.

