Keanu Reeves joins 'Deadpool' director Tim Miller for new sci-fi film 'Shiver'

Washington DC [US], November 1 : Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is collaborating with 'Deadpool' director Tim Miller for an exciting project. The two are teaming up for a sci-fi film, 'Shiver', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Matthew Vaughn, the filmmaker behind the Kingsman action movie franchise, will produce through his Marv Films label, alongside Aaron Ryder, whose recent credits include the romantic drama All of You and the film Dumb Money.

Ian Shorr wrote the script for 'Shiver', which has been described as having shades of Edge of Tomorrow, the Tom Cruise sci-fi movie about a soldier trapped in a time loop during an alien invasion, and The Shallows, the Blake Lively shark survival movie, as per the outlet.

Plot details are still kept under wraps; however, the story centres on a ne'er-do-well smuggler who finds himself in the middle of a deadly double-cross while on a job in the Caribbean Sea, resulting in him surrounded by bodies, hostile mercenaries and thirsty sharks alike. He next finds himself in a deadly time loop, scrambling to break the cycle," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Tim Miller, a visual effects veteran, rose to fame with his directorial debut, Deadpool, which became a box-office sensation and redefined the superhero genre. He later directed Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) and created the acclaimed Netflix anthology Love, Death & Robots.

Keanu Reeves, meanwhile, remains one of Hollywood's most bankable stars. He recently appeared in Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, and Good Fortune, a comedy directed by Aziz Ansari. However, neither of the films made a strong box-office impact. Reeves has several significant projects in development, including BRZRKR at Netflix, based on the comic he co-created with Boom! Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With Shiver, the collaboration between Reeves and Miller marks one of the most anticipated pairings in recent sci-fi cinema, combining action-packed storytelling with mind-bending narrative twists.

