"Keep inspiring us": KL Rahul's birthday wish for "Ajja" Suniel Shetty is wholesome

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : Bollywood star Suniel Shetty turned 64 on Monday. Ringing in his special day, he received heartfelt birthday wishes from his family members, friends, colleagues and fans.

He also received a shout-out from his son-in-law and cricketer KL Rahul.

Taking to Instagram Story, KL posted a picture with Suniel and Ahan Shetty from their vacation in London.

"Happy happy birthday Ajja. Keep inspiring us with everything you do. And pls rest more," he wrote.

His children Ahan and Athiya, did not miss the chance to shower some birthday love on their "papa."

"Happy birthday papa...thank you for your constant and steady support, your quiet wisdom, and the way you have always been there without needing to be asked. I love you @suniel.shetty," Ahan captioned the post.

Athiya took to her Instagram stories and dedicated birthday messages to Suniel Shetty. Along with a picture of the actor with her daughter, Evaarah, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best father and now the best Ajja. We love you sooo much! Thank you for all that you are."

Suniel Shetty was recently in London with his family, attending the India vs England match at The Oval. Both Suniel and his son, Ahan, shared moments from the game as they celebrated India's historic win.

His son-in-law, KL Rahul, delivered an amazing performance, emerging as the third-highest run-getter in the series.

With a film career spanning over three decades, Suniel Shetty was among the leading stars of the 1990s and 2000s.

On the work front, Suniel was recently seen in Amazon MXPlayer's 'Hunter Season 2.' The show also features Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, and Barkha Bisht in prominent roles. He is next set to reprise the iconic character of 'Shyam' in Hera Pheri 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor