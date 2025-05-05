"Keep it real you all": Check out Shahid Kapoor's thoughts on 'Life'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Actor Shahid Kapoor opens up about his thoughts on life with his fans.

On Monday, the 'Bloody Daddy' actor posted a selfie on Instagram and wrote a long note, "Keep it real you all. Look within that's where god sits. Waiting for you to know yourself."

"Life ain't about where you get to that's just for the fools it's who you become in the process that's the real game. When one defines progress with that as a yardstick life's a whole new game," he continued.

"I started playing this version not too long back. Still at beginner level. Always a student.

Keeps me young #levelup," Shahid concluded.

Shahid always shares updates about his professional life and family moments with his fans on social media, giving them a glimpse into his personal and professional journey.

Recently, he posted a video on Instagram to mark the occasion of International Dance Day.

From dancing on the sets, in the award function, in the promotional events or in the rehersal rooms, he shared it all.

"Move first think later. #HappyInternationalDanceDay", Shahid captioned.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJB6G1ryffl/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Deva', which is currently streaming on Netflix.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case.

As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, 'Deva' is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025.

In the coming months, Shahid will be seen headlining Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial. He has previously collaborated with the acclaimed director on 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'.

Their new collaboration is a love story, reportedly set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld in the 1990s.

